If you go

The Johnstown Branch of the NAACP and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy are sponsoring a celebration in recognition of Juneteenth, with events concluding Monday in downtown Johnstown.

This year’s theme is “The Urgency of Now.”

Events will be held in Central Park unless otherwise specified.

• Parade starting at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and ending at Central Park, noon Monday.

• Johnstown Symphony Orchestra performance, 1 p.m. Monday.

• Veterans' program, with speaker Robert Wyatt, 2 p.m. Monday.

• Fashion show at 3 p.m. Monday and musical entertainment from The Palovations from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.