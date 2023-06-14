JUNETEENTH IN JOHNSTOWN | 'Awareness and education': Festivities focus on health concerns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An emphasis on healthy living was the focus at Johnstown’s Juneteenth gathering.
Festivities were held Tuesday at downtown’s Central Park and featured a health fair along with musical entertainment.
“Juneteenth started in Johnstown in 2011, and for three or four years we were out in Lorain Moxham Park celebrating for a few days,” said Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP. “We realized we weren’t getting the heart of the city because we weren’t in the heart of the city. We’ve been doing it for week in Central Park since about 2017, and it’s been a success with people coming out every day.”
He said the Juneteenth activities are a way for people to understand the African American culture in the country.
“We’ve always been a significant part of the United States, and we now have a period of time that we celebrate as our own,” Cashaw said.
Karen Carter Brandon, a registered nurse and coordinator of the health fair, said it’s the third year that the health fair has been included in Juneteenth activities.
“In African American communities, we have a lot of diabetes, high blood pressure and people not eating correctly, and that’s not just in the African American community, it’s all communities. So with Juneteenth, we thought this would be a perfect time for people to come in the park and get their blood pressure taken, get COVID-19 shots if they want them and discuss other health issues,” she said.
Brandon said last year three people who had their blood pressure taken at the Juneteeneth health fair had dangerously high blood pressure.
“Those three people were walking around almost in heart attack stages, and with two of them we had to call 911 and sent them directly to the hospital,” Brandon said. “You can walk around with high blood pressure and not even know it; that’s why it’s called the silent killer. We’re savings lives, so it’s important to get your blood pressure checked.”
A second health fair will be held Friday in Central Park, where along with blood pressure screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and HIV information will be available.
“People responded well to the COVID-19 shots last year after learning how important they are,” Brandon said. “Some people, for whatever reason, don’t want to go to the doctor, so we’re right here in the park.”
Representatives from Victim Services Inc. were on hand to discuss services.
“We’re trying to spread education about diversity along with services we provide in the county, so it’s awareness and education,” said Jasmine Kyle, president of the diverse committee at Victim Services Inc. “Johnstown is a melting pot of different backgrounds, religions, races and sexualities, so it’s important to get our faces out here to meet with community members and people who we serve.”
Cashaw said it’s great to see the mix of people attending the week’s schedule of Juneteenth events, which will continue through Monday.
“This is a culture that’s very acceptable, it’s open and it’s loving, so come out and be a part of it and enjoy it,” he said. “Welcome it to your neighborhoods and communities.
"Diversity is what we want.”