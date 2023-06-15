JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Getting out information about important matters such as health care, housing, voting and education is part of the mission of the weeklong Juneteenth celebration in Johnstown.
“Every one of these areas needs to be covered in the community, not just the Black community, but the community in general,” NAACP Johnstown Branch President Alan Cashaw said. “This is just a great week for information booths to be there. People can just casually walk up and find out something that they were curious about, and it would satisfy a need for that person.”
Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan citizens group that wants to end gerrymandering, set up a booth in Central Park.
“We like to speak to a diverse crowd,” said Janice Eastbourn- Bloom, a representative from Fair Districts PA’s Cambria County chapter, “and certainly we want people of color to know that in order to get fairer treatment, we can do that legally through the law. We just have to be aware of how do we do this.”
Fair Districts PA had voter registration forms, a petition calling for “ensuring bipartisan solutions get a vote,” and a printout titled “Dysfunction by Design: Why Pennsylvania’s State Legislature Is So Unproductive … and How We Can Fix It.”
“We just want to encourage people because a lot of people are just really discouraged about voting,” Eastbourn- Bloom said. “We’ve got to keep going. We can’t just give up on this. This is what democracy is all about, and as they say, it’s not a spectator sport.
“You’ve got to get involved.”
Juneteenth activities are scheduled to continue on Friday in Johnstown, including a roundtable talk on ending racism from 2 to 4 p.m. in Central Park.
