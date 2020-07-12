The following are celebrating birthdays in July:
Arbutus Park Manor
Homer Weaver, July 2; Shirley Shipman, July 9; Richard Howard, July 13; James Williams, July 14; Marilyn Hooker, July 17; Mary Lou Crisafulli, July 21; Dorothy Ream and Robert Smith, both July 22; Rose Long and Shirley Kuyat, both July 26; and Helen Hoffman, July 29.
Cambridge Ebensburg
Evelyn Hajzus, July 2; and Belle O’Brien, July 8.
The Villa
Helen Huber, July 10; and Irene Allison, July 19.
Richland Woods
Kathleen Grattan, July 2; Robert Long and Miriam Mangus, both July 6; Eleanor Bartlebaugh, July 8; and Joan Coyle, July 28.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Louann Clites and Terry Kegg, both July 1; Frank King and Ann Burkhart, both July 2; Ralph Doell, July 8; Margaret Passmore, July 16; William Fetters, July 21; Tammy Martin, July 23; and Joseph Boburchuk, July 26.
