The following are celebrating birthdays in July:

Arbutus Park Manor

Homer Weaver, July 2; Shirley Shipman, July 9; Richard Howard, July 13; James Williams, July 14; Marilyn Hooker, July 17; Mary Lou Crisafulli, July 21; Dorothy Ream and Robert Smith, both July 22; Rose Long and Shirley Kuyat, both July 26; and Helen Hoffman, July 29.

Cambridge Ebensburg

Evelyn Hajzus, July 2; and Belle O’Brien, July 8.

The Villa

Helen Huber, July 10; and Irene Allison, July 19.

Richland Woods

Kathleen Grattan, July 2; Robert Long and Miriam Mangus, both July 6; Eleanor Bartlebaugh, July 8; and Joan Coyle, July 28.

Windber Woods Senior Living

Louann Clites and Terry Kegg, both July 1; Frank King and Ann Burkhart, both July 2; Ralph Doell, July 8; Margaret Passmore, July 16; William Fetters, July 21; Tammy Martin, July 23; and Joseph Boburchuk, July 26.

Tags

Recommended for you