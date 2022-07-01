Johnstown Magazine has been publishing a “Beautiful People” edition for more than 15 years. The intent has always been to focus on people throughout the community who are beautiful both inside and out. To qualify to be featured, each person selected must exhibit characteristics of inner beauty and not necessarily physical attractiveness.
The July 2022 edition of the monthly magazine – a publication of The Tribune-Democrat – features the 2022 “Beautiful People” as nominated by readers and members of the public.
The magazines are available on area newsstands and by home delivery to subscribers.
Johnstown boxer and heart surgery recipient Austin Matthew Deitke was chosen to be featured on the cover in a powerful portrait by Thomas Slusser, staff photographer.
"Aspire to Inspire" is what Brock Kull, Deitke’s boxing coach at Kastle Boxing, preaches. That turn of phrase has driven Austin through countless surgeries after it was discovered he was born with a congenital heart problem in his aortic valve.
“He has conquered so many obstacles in his life, but always rises above,” his mother, Jennifer Deitke, tells Johnstown Magazine in the new issue. “He has gone through things that most people will never experience in their lifetime.
“He watched his dad go through open-heart surgery knowing someday he would have to have that himself. It caused him much anxiety and he tried to conquer his fears by doing extreme exercises. His biggest dream was to be a U.S. Marine. Open-heart surgery ended that dream.”
When Dietke was 18, he had open heart surgery to correct the issue he had had since birth. The surgery left a large scar on Austin's chest. It's something the 2021 Richland High School graduate uses to motivate himself and other young people.
“The scar on his chest is nothing to be ashamed of,” Jennifer Deitke says. “He uses it to inspire other kids that have had open heart. He is always on social media inspiring others to do better.”
Austin Deitke also speaks to groups about his mission of healthy living and how it has played a vital role in how far he has gotten. Deeply committed to proving his body can keep ticking, Austin ran almost 100 miles last year to raise money for breast cancer research in honor of his aunt.
“I tell kids, never give up on their dreams,” he says in his story.
This year’s “Beautiful People” spotlights 12 people in our community – all of whom were nominated for their deeds and actions and “beauty” by readers and other active members of the community.
