SOMERSET, Pa. – A panel of three judges sided with Somerset County's commissioners in a debate over investments Friday, saying county Treasurer Anthony DeLuca "plays no role" in choosing where funds are deposited.
"County Code clearly states that in sixth-class counties like Somerset County, the county commissioners are the sole managers of the fiscal affairs," Judges D. Gregory Geary, Scott Bittner and Daniel Rullo wrote.
That includes deciding where to make investments, the judges wrote.
The issue went to court in October after DeLuca clashed with the commissioners over their choices to invest $20 million in funds.
DeLuca objected to two separate attempts to invest the funds, first into PLIGT – the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust – and weeks later, with Somerset Trust Co. and Pittsburgh-based First National Bank.
The treasurer pushed for the entire sum to be invested into the latter bank, which is the current fund-holder, to generate .04% more interest on a $10 million CD. He rejected the commissioners' resolution and refused to transfer the funds.
The commissioners countered that the difference in interest over the initial investment period added up to just $657 and, in return, enabled them to invest with a hometown bank.
After DeLuca refused to budge, the matter went to court.
Both sides pointed to the Pennsylvania County Code – the statewide statute directing how counties operate – saying the law was on their side.
Through his attorney, David Leake, DeLuca issued a statement Friday saying he was "disappointed in the ruling," but said it was only one step in a fight they plan to take the the Commonwealth Court, which oversees civil appeals.
In court last month, Leake argued that the treasurer had an equal vote on the county Salary Board as do the commissioners, which he said allowed DeLuca to veto certain financial decisions.
But the judges disagreed in a 22-page decision, siding with the commissioners on both arguments raised in court.
The judges wrote that DeLuca doesn't have a vote at all when it comes to depositories, let alone the ability to "override" a unanimous board decision.
They noted that the treasurer cannot refuse to transfer funds that county commissioners designate by resolution and, separately, that the County Code did not give DeLuca the authority to remove the county fiscal department's permissions to access county bank accounts.
The commissioners, who have said little about the argument due to the ongoing court action, issued a statement Friday saying they were left with "no choice" but to take legal action against DeLuca after he blocked their decisions to transfer the government funds into new accounts.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson said that DeLuca attempted to "usurp" the board's power and give himself the role of deciding where millions of dollars in county funds should be invested.
"We hate that this matter had to be litigated in the courts," President Commissioner Gerald Walker said, adding: "Hopefully, now, we can get back to focusing on the business of the county."
Commissioners Pamela Tokar-Ickes said the court battle between the commissioners board and treasurer was a first since she was elected to county government 25 years ago. She said the board wants to "move on."
Leake responded Friday that the ruling is only a stepping stone in the legal process.
"Unfortunately, we sued each other – but this brought forth a really important issue," DeLuca's attorney noted of the county's investment decisions.
"We are pleased with the prompt attention by our courts here in Somerset to these very important matters," DeLuca's attorney added. "We will be filing an appeal in the coming week and requesting that the court's decision be reviewed by the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court."
