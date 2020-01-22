EBENSBURG – Three Cambria County judges heard arguments on Wednesday afternoon in favor of Franklin Borough’s earned income tax and the city of Johnstown’s local services tax.
Both municipalities are currently following plans to exit the state’s Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities in 2021.
Nicholas Banda, Franklin Borough solicitor, asked President Judge Norman Krumenacker III, Judge Patrick T. Kiniry and Judge David Tulowitzki to approve what he called an “essential” 2020 earned income tax rate of 1.2% for borough residents and 1.1% for nonresidents working in the borough.
That would be down from last year’s rate of 1.3% for residents and 1.2% for nonresidents, which in turn was down from 2018’s rate of 1.4% for residents and 1.3% for nonresidents.
Franklin Borough, which has about 300 residents, began levying a 1% earned income tax on residents and nonresidents alike in 1967. The borough entered the Act 47 program in 1988. Annual increases above the 1% level began in 1997.
In response to questions from Banda, William Gustkey Sr., Franklin Borough Council president, testified that the borough currently provides minimal services to residents and that the earned income tax is necessary “to keep the borough going financially.”
Also, Michael Foreman, Franklin Borough’s Act 47 recovery plan coordinator, testified that the borough’s 2020 budget of approximately $145,000 depends on the $13,000 or so raised through the earned income tax. He said that there would be “an adverse impact” on the borough’s ability to provide services to its residents if the earned income tax rate is not approved.
During the second half of Wednesday’s hearing, Carl Beard, of Beard Legal Group, the city of Johnstown’s solicitor, asked the judges to OK the city’s
$156 local services tax for 2020. The city previously levied a $156 local services tax in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, so the request wouldn’t represent a change in the rate, Beard said.
The judges heard testimony from Foreman, in his capacity as a liaison between the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the city’s Act 47 coordinator; Deborah Grass, the city’s Act 47 coordinator; and Robert Ritter, the city’s finance director.
If the local services tax is not approved, “there would be a significant hole in the budget,” Grass testified. “It would mean, probably, fewer personnel in public safety.”
Similarly, Ritter testified that the local services tax is projected to bring in a total of approximately $1.421 million, an amount on which the city’s 2020 budget depends. About 80% of that amount goes toward the city’s police and fire departments, and its loss would probably lead to layoffs in those departments, he said.
Grass said that the local services tax cannot be levied after the city’s exit from Act 47.
In both cases, Krumenacker said that the judges would consider the issues and make their decisions soon.
