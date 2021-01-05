Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany indicated on Tuesday that he wants to issue a ruling as to whether the City of Johnstown Ethics Commission can be disbanded before Johnstown City Council plans to vote on the matter during a regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Jan. 13.
Council already voted to abolish the board – on first read – in December. But the ordinance must pass a second read to be enacted.
Resident John DeBartola is seeking an injunction to prevent council from eliminating the commission that was created by a voter referendum and subsequent ordinance in 2017.
At the end of Tuesday’s hearing – held remotely on Zoom – Creany gave the parties until noon on Monday to submit any additional information.
“That way, I will still be in a position to issue a decision in favor of the city if that’s my conclusion, and, if not, I’ll be in a position to notify the city that they may not take the steps that they wish to dissolve this board at that next meeting,” Creany said.
The voter-supported ordinance that created the commission could not be changed for two years.
Johnstown solicitor Elizabeth Benjamin, from Beard Legal Group, argued the city is now within its rights, citing the Johnstown Home Rule Charter that states: “Council shall have the power to create or abolish all boards, commissions, committees, departments, offices or agencies and prescribe their functions.”
Benjamin said it is “abundantly clear” the city has authority to abolish the board.
The ethics commission asked that council appropriate $315,000 for its expenses in 2021. Council budgeted $15,000. Benjamin said council reached a cost-saving and “reasonable and prudent decision” to disband the board since the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission already exists to investigate complaints against government officials.
DeBartola argued that the two ethics boards are not similar, since Johnstown’s commission has a tighter timeline of 180 days, citing recent complaints against the Greater Johnstown School District and Cambria County War Memorial Authority that took the state much longer than half a year to fully investigate.
He thinks dissolving the commission would amount to “voter suppression,” since the referendum passed with three-quarters of voters in favor of the measure.
DeBartola has brought 10 complaints to the ethics commission.
In September, Creany issued an order for the ethics board to investigate Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Vice Chairman Mark Pasquerilla after it had not issued a finding – in a complaint brought by DeBartola – within the required 180 days. That investigation has since begun.
“If this happens, that means the court order from Sept. 29, 2020 was meaningless, it means it has no authority,” DeBartola said. In his opinion, issuing an order that cannot be enacted “sets a very dangerous legal precedent.”
Benjamin countered: “There’s not a significant enough of a harm to result from that court order being made defunct.” She pointed out that the commission – not the city – is the party affected by the order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.