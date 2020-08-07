EBENSBURG – A Cambria County judge will soon decide whether four YouTube rap videos featuring the victim of a 2018 Johnstown homicide can be shown as evidence in the upcoming trial of the suspect in that homicide.
Judge Patrick T. Kiniry heard the prosecution and the defense debate the issue on Friday during a pretrial conference for Paul Michael Lehman, who listened in by videoconference from Centre County Correctional Facility.
Lehman, 38, formerly of Woodvale Avenue, Johnstown, is accused by police and prosecutors of killing 19-year-old Deontaye Hurling on Nov. 22, 2018, inside a house on Steel Street in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough section.
He faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
The YouTube videos at issue were not shown in court Friday, but one of them shows Hurling stating that he always carries a .40-caliber firearm, according to one of Lehman’s court-appointed attorneys, Richard Corcoran.
Corcoran said Friday that Lehman will testify at trial that Hurling had previously threatened him and that he killed Hurling in self-defense after Hurling reached for his waistband to pull out a gun.
The attorney argued that the defense should be permitted to show the videos to jurors because the content of the lyrics could help establish that Hurling had a propensity for violence, potentially bolstering Lehman’s self-defense claim.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt argued that the videos shouldn’t be introduced into evidence for several reasons – because no evidence has been presented to show that Hurling was the one who wrote the lyrics or uploaded the videos, because there’s no evidence that Lehman knew of the videos before the homicide, because the content of the videos could unfairly prejudice jurors and because rap lyrics are artistic expressions, not necessarily truthful autobiographical statements.
Kiniry is expected to watch the videos and issue a ruling on the matter in the coming weeks. The judge will also consider whether a recording made the day after Hurling’s death of a phone conversation between Lehman and a potential prosecution witness can be shown as evidence.
Jury selection for Lehman’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6, with the trial itself set to begin on Oct. 7, court records indicate.
