Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas arrives for his preliminary hearing at the Somerset County Courthouse on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

 By Todd Berkey
SOMERSET, Pa. – A court-appointed judge found suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas violated his bond conditions Friday.

In doing so, Thomas appears to be heading to house arrest, including electronic ankle and alcohol monitoring, among a list of no-contact conditions he must meet to remain out of jail.

In court-appointed Judge Timothy Creany's ruling, he ordered Thomas to Somerset County Jail, but Thomas is permitted to immediately take the steps to seek house arrest through Somerset County Probation.

