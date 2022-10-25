SOMERSET, Pa. – A judge ruled on Tuesday that suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas may seek employment outside Somerset County as he awaits trial on sexual assault charges, but he must continue to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany made the ruling after Thomas’ defense attorneys moved to have Thomas’ bond conditions changed, including the ankle bracelet requirement, due to ongoing financial hardship in his household.
Thomas has not been receiving his salary for his elected position for nearly a year. He recently sued the county in an attempt to get his pay reinstated.
Defense attorney Eric Jackson Lurie said that Thomas continues working at his father’s Windber auto garage when work is available – but that hasn’t been enough to support his household or pay his monthly bills.
Thomas also has ongoing legal costs to defend himself in court, including fees to hire expert witnesses who could testify at trial, Lurie said.
Thomas, who is accused of forcing himself on a Windber woman in September 2021, is scheduled to go to trial in January. State police said the woman told him to stay away from her home, but that he entered anyway, at one point strangling her before she was able to escape him.
Prosecutors from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General opposed Thomas’ request to have the electronic monitoring device removed, saying it provides a measure of safety and protection to the alleged victim in the case, who lives in the same community as Thomas.
While on the witness stand, a probation officer told Creany that guidelines could be modified so that Thomas is able to work “anywhere with cellphone service” and be monitored for compliance electronically.
Creany agreed to the change, saying Thomas must continue to comply with bond requirements. He also must continue to wear an alcohol monitoring device, which is another condition of his bond.
Defense permitted to review text messages
In a move Thomas’ defense attorneys first requested this summer, Creany will permit them to review approximately 800 pages of text messages sent by the alleged victim around the time of the investigation.
Those conversations involve a broad range of topics, including details not related to the case.
Lurie and fellow defense attorney Ryan Tutera objected previously after prosecutors provided them with a transcript of the messages that had large portions redacted.
While Creany said he’ll permit the defense attorneys to review the messages to see if anything in them supports their defense, no one else may view the messages, including Thomas himself, the judge stressed.
And he said the decision to let the attorneys review the messages does not mean their content is necessarily usable as evidence in court. That would have to be considered on a separate basis, the judge said.
