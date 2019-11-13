A Blair County judge last month set aside three bail forfeiture orders dating back almost two decades, freeing a Johnstown man from a $70,000 debt he owed to the county, court documents indicate.
Jaime R. Madden, 54, was charged in 2001 in Blair County with several drug-related offenses, was convicted on all counts by a jury and was sentenced to two to four years in state prison, according to an Oct. 24 opinion written by Judge Timothy M. Sullivan.
During the course of those proceedings, he failed to appear for a pretrial hearing, and the presiding judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest and ordered that bail be forfeited in all three cases against him – $50,000 in one case and $10,000 each in the other two, a total of $70,000.
Representing himself at a hearing before Sullivan in October, Madden said he was never told about the bench warrant and that the first time he learned of the bail forfeiture orders was while he was serving his prison sentence, when he received a letter to that effect from the Blair County Department of Costs, Fines & Restitution.
Asked to explain the 15-year gap between his 2004 release from prison and his 2019 filing of a pro se motion to revoke bail forfeiture, Madden explained “that he did not consult with an attorney and that he had conducted some research and discovered that he had to file (a petition) through the prothonotary,” Sullivan wrote in his opinion.
“Even if there may be a lack of diligence on the part of the petitioner, we find no prejudice to the Commonwealth as a result of his delay,” Sullivan wrote in dismissing the prosecutor’s assertion that Madden’s motion was untimely.
Sullivan wrote that Madden has already paid his debt to society by serving out his prison sentence and that justice does not require enforcement of the bail forfeiture orders. Thus, he granted Madden’s revocation motion and ordered each of those orders to be vacated.
“The petitioner has served the sentence imposed upon him as a result of his criminal convictions,” the judge wrote. “We do not see any deterrent value in enforcing the forfeiture. We do not find that such forfeiture will vindicate any injury to the public interest suffered as a result of the breach. In fact, we find no such injury to the public interest.”
