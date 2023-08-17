SOMERSET, Pa. – Ex-Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas was sentenced to serve 27 to 84 months in a state correctional facility for crimes he has been convicted of related to entering a woman's home without permission and assaulting her in 2021 – crimes for which he maintains innocence.
The cumulative sentence, determined by Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany on Thursday, encompasses individual sentences on convictions of strangulation with sexual violence and criminal trespass, as well as counts of unlawful restraint, indecent assault, false imprisonment and one simple assault.
Maintaining his innocence, Thomas plans to appeal the sentence. His attorneys Ryan M. Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie said the appeal will center on information that was barred from entry to the trial during pre-trial proceedings.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
