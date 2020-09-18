A federal judge ruled in the past week that Gov. Tom Wolf violated the U.S. Constitution with his restrictions on COVID-19 business closures and crowd limits, but the ruling doesn’t restore lost time and money.
And the ruling doesn’t protect people from COVID-19.
The ruling could, however, block another potential shutdown order – unless Wolf’s appeal wins.
Overall, the decision handed down Monday by U.S. District Court Judge William Stickman doesn’t mean business owners are breathing easy yet, though it provides a feeling of validation to many.
In April, about six weeks into the shutdown and without any indication of when they could reopen, Johnstown business owners Kelly and Dave Morgan, owners of MorGainz Fitness centers, told The Tribune-Democrat they would rebel against the state’s COVID-19 closure orders.
“We did the story with The Tribune-Democrat with conviction: it was a violation of our constitutional rights, and now this (ruling against Wolf) is just proving that. We are pretty happy about it,” Kelly Morgan said.
Wolf announced in late May that Cambria and Somerset counties could reopen in the green phase June 5. That still required a 50% capacity rule to be followed.
By that time, MorGainz had already been reopened. They reopened May 18, Kelly said.
“I know several other gyms that opened early as well ... They just did not announce it. More under the radar,” she said. “We are still feeling the fallout of the whole thing due to lack of attendance and people canceling their memberships. If anything, this ruling will ease the fears of people still reading and watching a biased media and not returning because they are afraid and didn’t agree with our philosophy.”
Although most businesses have reopened in the “green phase,” the federal ruling would serve as protection from another possible closure.
Business closures remain ripe for review, according to the ruling from Stickman, because the “business closure orders were never rescinded. Rather they were suspended ... The language of (Wolf’s) order makes it clear that there is no guarantee of permanence ... orders moving counties into the green phase likewise state the orders closing non life-sustaining businesses are “suspended,” Stickman wrote.
Stickman also ruled Monday that Wolf’s limits on crowd sizes of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors violate the First Amendment.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro subsequently asked the court to issue an order keeping the crowd-size limits in place while the administration appeals Stickman’s decision.
Visit Johnstown said the area has been severely impacted by the crowd limit order, Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said. The organization owns and markets the annual Thunder in the Valley event and the Polkafest, both of which were canceled.
“Until we start to see all kinds of events – weddings, reunions, meeting conferences, it’s going to take a little while to get back up out of the hole,” she said.
The federal court ruling doesn’t mean much to Rager, especially with Wolf’s appeal yet to be decided.
“It’s hard to say what the ruling is going to be. For the travel and tourism industry, and event-planning industry, it’s so hard on our hotels, restaurants. Our own organization, we had staff laid off; our funding has been cut by more than 50% – we are funded through a county lodging tax ... We have to find ways forward here so we can get our businesses back and functioning at a level where they are able to make it.”
Some of Wolf’s mitigation protocols could have stemmed the spread of COVID-19 and been less harmful to businesses, she believes.
“I understand the intent behind Wolf’s decisions, with everything that’s taken place, but at the same time, we are at a position now – the restaurant industry especially – you know (Wolf’s orders) are making it difficult for many of them to stay open, even the most recent one,” she said.
Bars and restaurants have new mandates from Wolf that go into effect Monday.
The ruling comes on the heels of an announcement Wolf made that would allow bars to increase seating capacity to 50% starting Monday as long as they “self-certify” online. Prohibitions on bar seating remains in place. Serving alcohol only with meals remains in place. In addition, starting Monday, restaurants serving alcohol would be prohibited to sell alcohol past 10 p.m.
Big Dogz Grill owner Mike Ziants said he’s been seeking advice from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board as well as local representatives to the state House and Senate.
“Hopefully (the federal ruling) allows us to go back to normal – masks and social distancing – and we’ll be fine,” Ziants said.
Ziants awaits the results of Wolf’s appeal before he opens bar seating back up or does anything against Wolf’s orders.
“I’m being cautious. I’m in communication with other bars and restaurants out there. I don’t want to jump the gun and go back to normal, for the safety of everybody involved. We do have older clientele,” he said.
“It’s a waiting game. We are all just very tired of being tossed around.”
Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President Amy Bradley said many business owners feel the restrictions have been arbitrary and confusing.
“For instance, when the governor once again imposed a new round of restrictions on restaurants this summer, the change came as a surprise and many restaurants were left with food and supplies that would go to waste,” she said.
“Restaurants have said that 60% capacity is what they need to just survive. They have been operating well below that for six months. When the capacity was unexpectedly dropped to 25%, restaurant staff was once again suddenly unemployed.”
Because of the those circumstances, many service industry businesses, not just restaurants, have had trouble hiring and keeping staff, she said.
Salons have suffered from a total shutdown – they were not able to conduct any business at all during the first round of restrictions.
“Once allowed to reopen, many say they have been banned from walk-in service, having people in their waiting areas, and even having their full staff working at one time,” Bradley said. “While almost all businesses and organizations are feeling a financial pressure, some are in a position that they are not certain how long they can continue with current regulations in place.
She said she believes businesses’ reaction to the ruling is simply waiting to see the governor’s response and next steps.
But she indicated hope that the ruling is upheld.
“As a chamber, we feel strongly that our businesses have proven they are responsible and can be trusted. Business owners – restaurants, salons, etc. are trained in how to keep people safe,” she said. “They live and work here and do not want to jeopardize their customers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.