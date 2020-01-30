A Johnstown man will stand trial in connection with the bludgeoning death of a Moxham resident in October 2019, authorities said.
Darwin M. Goodwin, 49, of the 800 block of Cypress Street, was ordered held for trial following a preliminary hearing held on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Goodwin is accused of killing Thomas F. Winston, 66, whose badly beaten body was found Oct. 18 in a pool of blood in his first-floor apartment of a four-apartment complex in the 500 block of Grove Avenue. Goodwin admitted to striking the man, but only after Winston attacked him first, detectives testified.
Goodwin pleaded not guilty through his attorneys, public defenders Michael Filia and Paul Eckenrode.
Assistant District Attorneys Forrest Fordham III and Beth Bolton Penna called five witnesses to testify. Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees testified that an autopsy showed that Winston died from exanguination due to a sharp force injury to the neck.
“There was massive blood loss,” Lees said. There were signs of a struggle and injuries to Winston’s arms and hands which showed he was attempting to defend himself, Lees said.
Officer Brian Chiodo testified that Winston’s daughter called police after being unable to reach him by phone. Police kicked in the door after knocking and receiving no answer.
“I saw a body with a large laceration to the throat,” Chiodo said. “A large pool of blood.”
Police also found burnt aluminum foil commonly used for smoking crack cocaine, he said.
Johnstown police detectives and state police investigators were called to process the crime scene.
Police Detective Chris Swartz said when he arrived he took photos of the apartment that had “lots of blood everywhere.”
There was blood throughout the four-room apartment, and pieces of a broken toilet tank also were found on and under Winston, authorities said.
A witness identified Goodwin through a Facebook photo.
Police received a tip on Oct. 26 that Goodwin was at Giant Eagle on Broad Street, police Detective Mark Britton testified.
When officer Doug Komar arrived at the store and spoke with Goodwin, he gave a false name and tried to run away, Britton said.
Goodwin later admitted to striking Winston but in self-defense, police Detective Brad Christ testified.
“He said Mr. Winston came at him with an object but would not specify,” Christ said. “He obtained the object from him and struck him.
“Then he leaves the residence.”
Goodwin is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison.
