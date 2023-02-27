EBENSBURG, Pa. – More than eight months after a Cambria County man was convicted of a murder he committed as a teenager and later sentenced to a life in prison, he appeared in Cambria County court on Monday to ask a judge to reconsider his sentence.
Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 22, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Aug. 9, 2010, by Cambria County Judge Patrick T. Kiniry in the 2017 death of Barron Thomas Grumbling.
Grandinetti appeared in court on Monday for Kiniry to hear several post sentence motions as to why reconsideration should be given to his sentence.
Before the court could address the motions filed in the fall, a motion filed Friday by Grandinetti’s attorney, Christy Foreman, requesting a new trial was first addressed.
Foreman argued that she recently became aware of exculpatory evidence regarding Facebook messages between Grandinetti’s cousin and the former paramour of a confidential witness in Grandinetti’s trial who was an alleged eyewitness to the murder regarding extortion of $20 million as to who was the perpetrator of the murder.
Foreman said that due to the lateness of discovery of the information, she could not subpoena the woman and could just ask her to testify, but the woman sent her a text message at 6:30 a.m. stating that she was ill and would not testify.
She added that the cousin was a driver for a music tour and was unavailable for several months.
Foreman added that, over the weekend, she also was provided with a video of a recorded call from SCI-Pine Grove, which was the prison where the alleged eyewitness was housed in which he is heard having a conversation regarding some individuals including Ethan Williams, whom he discussed during the trial. Foreman did not further elaborate on the call.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael T. Madeira, of the office’s Drug Strike Force Section, argued that there were no witnesses to verify the Facebook messages and that after having heard the recording Monday morning, he “can’t even determine” if the individual is the alleged eyewitness.
Kiniry denied the motion based on the inability to verify the claims.
Kiniry also denied hearing 16 claims of ineffectiveness of counsel as the direct appeal level is not typically used to raise those kinds of claims and Grandinetti would be waiving his right to raise those claims to a higher court later.
Three motions were brought before the court in the post sentence motions filed in October: reconsideration of sentencing, motion for a new trial and motion for acquittal.
Foreman argued that too much weight was placed on testimony heard prior to sentencing and not mitigating factors when deciding a sentence due to the fact that Grandinetti was a minor when the crime was committed and that he should be re-sentenced to 35 years to life.
Madeira argued that Kiniry “exhaustively” looked at the mitigating factors and that Grandinetti’s former girlfriend testified five times before the sentencing when both she and her mother expressed physical and mental safety concerns.
He went on to describe the crime as a heinous and premeditated crime which warranted life without the possibility of parole.
Foreman argued that the evidence did not support the conviction granting grounds for acquittal and that the alleged eyewitness was an admitted liar who did not come forward until two years later when he was already in jail.
When arguing on the original motion for a new trial, Foreman again noted that the evidence did not support the verdict and cited a concern with affiants being present during testimony, as well as several instances during Detective Mark Britton’s testimony.
Madeira noted that Kiniry was not wrong for leaving the affiants in the courtroom as the sequestration order does not apply to them and their testimony was not impacted by other officer testimony. He added that testimony in question by Britton was used to simply read reports with no conclusions, and in another instance, give his opinion from experience on what he sees when people tell the truth in an interview so the jury could make that determination on the stand.
Kiniry will issue an order on the three motions by the end of March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.