EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man was sentenced on Tuesday to spend five to 10 years in state prison on a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance.
Shawn Shyhime Jefferson, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge on March 4, court records indicate.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III handed down the 60- to 120-month prison sentence. He also imposed a separate six- to 12-month sentence on a charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia in a different case, to run concurrently with the first sentence.
Both charges stemmed from offenses in April 2019, court records indicate.
