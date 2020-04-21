Shawn Jefferson

Cambria County detectives charged Shawn Shyhime Jefferson, 30, of the 700 block of Linden Avenue, with multiple drug counts and criminal use of a communication facility on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man was sentenced on Tuesday to spend five to 10 years in state prison on a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance.

Shawn Shyhime Jefferson, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge on March 4, court records indicate.

President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III handed down the 60- to 120-month prison sentence. He also imposed a separate six- to 12-month sentence on a charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia in a different case, to run concurrently with the first sentence.

Both charges stemmed from offenses in April  2019, court records indicate.

Mark Pesto is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkPesto.

Tags

Recommended for you