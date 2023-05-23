SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset County judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas’ wife against the woman he was convicted of assaulting.
Amy Thomas, of Windber, filed the suit in 2022, contending the woman sought to damage her reputation when she sought a protection order against her a year earlier – a point when charges were first filed against Jeff Thomas.
Somerset County Judge Dan Rullo said Amy Thomas missed a filing deadline by more than 100 days this spring, despite his written Dec. 7 order to file an amended complaint.
“... it is clear that the amended complaint was filed after the deadline and it is clear that no written agreement was in place, nor was there an effort to seek leave of court for an extension of time to file any amended complaint,” Rullo wrote.
Given, in part, the one-year statute of limitations set by state law on civil defamation cases, the matter is dismissed with prejudice – meaning the decision is final, Rullo added.
When reached for comment Monday, Amy Thomas said she was not surprised by the ruling, citing a “procedural technicality.”
Suit filed in 2022
The lawsuit was filed last year while separate criminal charges accusing Jeffrey Thomas of entering a Windber acquaintance’s home and sexually assaulting her were pending in court.
In April, a jury found Thomas guilty of indecent assault and strangulation, while acquitting him of several other sex-related felonies.
He is awaiting sentencing for the crimes, pending the completion of a sex offenders assessment.
Amy Thomas initially filed the defamation complaint referencing a 2021 protection order against her that was filed and then vacated soon after, given that the type of order was applied only to incidents involving adults filing on behalf of juveniles.
Both women involved in the case are adults, and no juveniles were parties in the case.
Rullo reviewed the suit last year and responded by asking Amy Thomas to file an amended complaint with more “specificity” about her allegations.
She was given 30 days to complete that task, and no extension was sought, Rullo said.
In court records, Amy Thomas blamed the other woman's attorney, Matthew Zatko, saying he told her to “take all the time you need.”
Zatko denied that in court documents and responded by asking Rullo to dismiss the lawsuit.
The judge granted the request in an order dated Friday.
The judge also dismissed Amy Thomas’ suit alleging wrongful use of civil procedure, but indicated that matter can be revisited, saying it was being dismissed “without prejudice.”
Amy Thomas said she has not decided if it’s worth her “time or resources” to pursue the matter any further.
“I am currently focusing on exonerating my husband and supporting our children through this difficult time,” she said in a written statement.
