EBENSBURG – Charges against a Johnstown man related to an alleged assault in July were dismissed Monday by Cambria County President Judge Norman Krumenacker III.
Brian Bradley Giles, 43, of the 500 block of Franklin Street, was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief after a woman accused him of assaulting her at the Franklin Street apartment on July 3.
The woman told police that Giles became angry because she made a mess while rolling cigarettes, even though she told him that she would clean it up when she was finished.
Giles allegedly grabbed her, threw her out of the apartment and broke the cigarette-rolling device.
On Monday, the woman testified that she told police that version of events out of anger and that a mark on her arm was not from a physical altercation with Giles, but from her cat, Princess.
“We had an argument, that’s all,” the woman said. “He didn’t hit me or anything. He treats me good.”
Public defender Aaron Ling, Giles’ attorney, made a motion to dismiss the charges, which Krumenacker granted.
The incident happened in the same apartment that Giles’ wife, Nancy Giles, 40, was reported to have walked away from when she disappeared in October.
Nancy Giles’ body was discovered in May near the James Wolfe Sculpture Trail on the hillside by the Johnstown Inclined Plane.
No charges have been filed in Nancy Giles’ death.
Ling is still seeking a bond reduction for a separate case in which Giles faces similar charges.
Giles is facing one count each of simple assault and harassment for an incident city police say occurred at the bus station on Main Street on July 7. Police also charged Jilly Todaro, 31, with simple assault and harassment in that case.
At a preliminary hearing for that case, a city woman testified that Giles punched her twice in the left arm after she tried to defend a man with physical disabilities and speech impairment whose shopping cart had gotten into Giles’ way.
The woman also said Todaro called her vulgar names and then punched her in the mouth, and when she tried to defend herself, Giles began swinging with a closed fist, striking her twice in the upper left arm.
