EBENSBURG – Cambria County’s president judge has denied motions to suppress evidence, dismiss charges and consider nominal bail for a Johnstown convict arrested in Ferndale in January, just two weeks after his release from prison.
Shakir Mosi Smith, 42, was arrested on a state parole detainer at a Ferndale Avenue residence and faced additional drug charges after members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for the home.
Smith was paroled on Dec. 24 after serving at least four years behind bars for two separate cases, one of which involved drug charges. The other case involved the assault of a fellow Cambria County Prison inmate in 2014 that authorities described as an act of witness intimidation.
Smith was deemed delinquent by his state parole officer after he failed to report as required and living in a home that was not his approved residence, which authorized law enforcement to take Smith into custody as they would an individual with an active arrest warrant.
On Jan. 9, Smith was located and arrested at the home of Lisa Newcomer. A search warrant obtained and executed by Cambria County Drug Task Force agents after Smith’s arrest resulted in the seizure of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, 20 cellphones, two firearms and ammunition.
Richard Corcoran, Smith’s court-appointed attorney, filed a motion asking for the evidence discovered during the execution of the search warrant to be suppressed from the case, which is scheduled for jury selection Aug. 1.
Corcoran’s argument is that the entry of Smith’s state parole officer into Newcomer’s residence to carry out a parole arrest warrant was improper.
In an opinion issued Tuesday by President Judge Norman Krumenacker III, Newcomer testified she answered a knock at the door, told Smith’s state parole agent Smith was there and went upstairs to get Smith.
Newcomer says Cambria County Drug Task Force officers were inside the residence before she came back downstairs in front of Smith and he was taken into custody.
Krumenacker found that the parole agent entered the residence only to arrest Smith on the parole warrant, which he had probable cause to do upon seeking Smith in the residence.
Agents from the drug task force then performed a protective sweep of the residence to locate a third person in the residence – Lenoxx Newcomer, the son of Smith and Lisa Newcomer – to ensure officer safety.
It was during that sweep contraband was seen in plain view, which prompted those agents to stop and obtain a search warrant for the residence.
“As the initial search was proper and the subsequent search was done pursuant to a search warrant, suppression of the items found in the residence during the search is not required,” Krumenacker’s opinion says.
Corcoran also argued that evidence presented during a preliminary hearing in Smith’s case did not establish a sufficient case and the charges should be dismissed.
In response to this argument, Krumenacker noted testimony from investigators’ discovery of Smith’s wallet, driver’s license and personal items “establishes that he occupied the room, either alone or jointly with (Lenoxx) Newcomer, in which the contraband was found,” the opinion says.
Along with denying the motions for suppression and dismissal of the charges, Krumenacker denied Corcoran’s motion to give Smith nominal bail under Rule 600.
Following a hearing Wednesday morning, Krumenacker determined that continuances of Smith’s preliminary hearing and the delays for Corcoran’s filing of motions to suppress evidence and dismiss the case against Smith counted against him, not prosecutors.
Lisa Newcomer and Lenoxx Newcomer, 19, still have pending charges related to the search warrant that resulted in Smith’s arrest.
Lenoxx Newcomer was charged with receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is still in custody at the Cambria County Prison.
Lisa Newcomer was also charged with several drug offenses related to the search warrant. On March 19, her bail was reduced and she posted 10 percent of $15,000 on March 22.
Lisa Newcomer also has a suppression hearing scheduled for her case on Sept. 12 in front of Judge David Tulowitzki.
Smith was initially taken to the Cambria County Prison after his arrest, but was moved two days later to the Centre County Prison, according to online court documents, where he’s since been housed.
