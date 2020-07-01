BOSWELL – A Philadelphia man jailed in connection a traffic stop that yielded bulk amounts of drugs and several firearms will not have his $200,000 bond reduced, authorities said Wednesday.

District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, denied a request Wednesday by Gilbert R. Gans at a bail hearing to have the amount lowered.

Gans was one of three men from Philadelphia who were arrested May 14 during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Stonycreek Township.

Troopers from the Drug Law Enforcement Division stopped a Hyundai SUV with New York registration, arresting Gans, Jameel Khalif Whiting, 24, and Usabo, Sabir Jr., 24.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on I-76 near mile-marker 122 for following too close to another vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers said they could smell the odor of marijuana as they approached the vehicle, with Whiting at the wheel.

A probable-cause search was made. Troopers seized bulk amounts of heroin and crack cocaine and a bottle of promethizine, which is a sedative, the complaint said.

Troopers also seized a Springfield XDS .45 ACP pistol and a Smith and Wesson pistol. Both guns had the serial numbers obliterated.

Whiting and Sabir are in the Somerset County Jail on $100,000 bond.

