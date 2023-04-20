EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria County judge ruled on Tuesday that a defamation lawsuit filed against state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, by his opponent in the 2022 election can continue.
Republican ex-candidate Renae Billow also named Burns’ reelection committee and the Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee as defendants in the civil lawsuit, which stems from advertisements that Burns ran during the race for the 72nd Legislative District seat in the state House of Representatives.
Those advertisements accused Billow of having “scammed taxpayer money” through a federal program designed to help homeowners during the COVID-19 pandemic. A commercial and a flyer also depicted Billow in a photoshopped mugshot-style picture, even though she had never been arrested.
Attorneys for the defendants argued at a hearing in February that the case should be dismissed. Judge Linda Rovder Fleming issued a one-sentence decision Tuesday denying that request.
“Mrs. Billow is pleased that the Court is allowing her case against Representative Burns to proceed,” Jesse Daniel, Billow’s attorney, said in an emailed statement. “Representative Burns attacked Mrs. Billow’s good character when he falsely claimed that she committed a crime. Mrs. Billow looks forward to clearing her name and holding Representative Burns accountable for his improper actions.”
When asked about the ruling, Burns responded in a text: “The court’s ruling has nothing to do with the merits of plaintiff’s claims. This was purely an argument on whether the complaint was pled properly.”
Billow received a $9,821.98 subordinate home mortgage through a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act program and not long afterward used $1,500 in personal money to purchase a piece of land near her home. Burns alleged that that was a scam.
Billow said the two occurrences were not connected and pointed out that she never received money directly from the federal program, only a mortgage deferment that eventually needs to be paid.
She filed the lawsuit alleging common law defamation, defamation by imputation of crimes and false light invasion of privacy.
Shortly before Election Day, an agreement was reached that the advertisements could remain on television, but needed to be taken down from Facebook.
At the hearing in February, Lee Weir, an attorney who represents Burns and his reelection committee, contended that the advertisement was a “humorous exaggeration,” that “the word ‘scammed’ alone is not defamatory” and that the statements were “opinion based on disclosed public fact.”
Burns recently countersued Billow, the Friends of Renae Billow committee and the Cambria County Republican Committee, accusing them of defamation and false light invasion of privacy.
He cited examples in which those entities publicly referred to Burns as a liar in some way in their responses to the ads and flyers. The CCRC also posted allegations that Burns used “covert racism” and owned “slum properties,” Burns said.
In the filing, his attorneys argued that the “barrage of false, misleading and defamatory statements were taken with actual malice intending to harm Plaintiff’s reputation in order to defeat him and/or destroy or harm his career.”
“We have filed objections to some of Mr. Burns’s unfounded claims against Mrs. Billow and people involved in her campaign,” Daniel wrote. “Pennsylvania law simply does not support his retaliatory claims, which he filed after the election ended and only to distract attention from his own bad acts. We look forward to making our case to the Court that it should dismiss his scurrilous allegations.”
