BEDFORD, Pa. – Bedford County’s president judge wrote in an opinion issued this week that the county’s top prosecutor acted recklessly when she caused the county’s third mistrial of 2022.
President Judge Travis Livengood wrote as he permanently dismissed charges against Nathan David Jackson that a “pattern of reckless prosecutorial conduct” in District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts’ office “is extremely abnormal, detrimental to the proper functioning of the criminal justice system, and harmful to the public’s trust in its courts.”
Childers-Potts did not respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday evening.
Livengood criticized Childers-Potts’ conduct on Dec. 13 during Jackson’s jury trial on charges including endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence.
Childers-Potts asked her first witness, state Trooper Bradley Huff, who was giving testimony about a traffic stop of Jackson, how that traffic stop went. Huff testified that Jackson was “very uncooperative, argumentative and wouldn’t listen or acknowledge me if I asked if he understood my directions.”
According to Livengood’s opinion, Childers-Potts asked Huff to elaborate on what he meant by saying that Jackson was “uncooperative.” Huff replied that Jackson “wasn’t doing what I was asking him to. He was remaining silent, or in his opinion, what he kept saying was, ‘I plea the Fifth,’ every time I would ask if he understood my directions. He would state, ‘I plea the Fifth.’ ”
Jackson’s attorney immediately objected and requested that the judge declare a mistrial – that is, to declare the trial invalid due to an error in the proceedings – which he did.
Livengood wrote in his opinion that Childers-Potts’ question and Huff’s testimony cast a negative light on Jackson’s choice to exercise his Fifth Amendment constitutional right to remain silent.
Childers-Potts “should have known – or did know – that the problematic testimony was called for by her open-ended question, and nonetheless asked the question anyway,” the judge wrote.
He wrote that the district attorney could have avoided the issue by “a few minutes of basic trial preparation” with Huff, by telling him that he shouldn’t testify about Jackson’s silence or his statements about “pleading the Fifth.”
Since she didn’t do so, he wrote, her conduct qualified as “reckless” and “egregious” prosecutorial misconduct. Thus he had to permanently dismiss the charges against Jackson, instead of allowing him to be tried again later, in order to avoid violating his right to avoid “double jeopardy,” or being tried twice for the same offense.
Livengood noted that, of the five criminal trials held in 2022 in Bedford County, three – including Jackson’s – ended in mistrials caused by prosecutors’ misconduct. One defendant was found not guilty during a retrial, and Jackson and one other defendant had their charges dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.
In contrast, he wrote, he was unaware of any mistrials being declared in Bedford County for at least a decade before 2022 – and he did not know of any case in Bedford County ever being dismissed on double jeopardy grounds due to prosecutors’ misconduct before it happened twice in the past six months.
Childers-Potts announced earlier this month that she will not seek re-election this year. A former assistant district attorney under previous Bedford County District Attorney William Higgins Jr., she took office in 2018 after Higgins resigned while facing criminal charges. She was elected to the position a year later.
