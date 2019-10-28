EBENSBURG – Cambria County President Judge Norman Krumenacker III has denied a motion from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office seeking to remove a Johnstown attorney from the case against a local doctor facing trial for the death of a patient.
In July, Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman told Krumenacker that attorney Art McQuillan should be prevented from representing the case against Dr. George Pueblitz, a former West Hills physician.
Gorman argued that legal advice from McQuillan led to an obstruction of justice charge against Pueblitz and that McQuillan’s conversations about that charge with agents in the state attorney general’s office could make him a witness in the case.
Pueblitz is accused of illegally administering a dose of suboxone to 99-year-old Ruth Peck, of Windber, who later died.
Pueblitz has pleaded not guilty through McQuillan and co-counsel Stanton Levenson, of Pittsburgh.
Peck had been taking hydrocodone-acetaminophen tablets prescribed by Pueblitz after a fall about two years earlier, according to a grand jury report.
When her supply ran out in May due to a manufacturer shortage, Peck returned to see Pueblitz.
That’s when he allegedly gave Peck an 8-milligram strip of suboxone on June 5 for pain, which he allegedly obtained from another patient. She died two days later. Her cause of death was ruled as acute buprenorphine toxicity, a suboxone overdose.
Pueblitz faces involuntary manslaughter and multiple drug-related charges and remains free on bond.
The state’s Board of Medicine has since suspended Pueblitz’s medical license.
A motion filed by Gorman on June 19 says Pueblitz told one of his employees that she did not have to appear before the 42nd statewide investigating grand jury despite being issued a subpoena.
Levenson said that he and McQuillan had filed a motion to quash that subpoena and that the employee was advised that she did not have to appear in front of the grand jury until that motion was addressed.
A criminal complaint says Pueblitz told employees not to speak to investigators from the state attorney general’s office, but Levenson said Pueblitz actually told the employees they did not have to cooperate with investigators if they did not want to.
The criminal complaint also says Pueblitz called a meeting at which he told employees that whatever killed Peck occurred at her home.
Gorman’s motion says these actions were based on McQuillan’s legal advice to Pueblitz.
In a 20-page opinion filed earlier this month, Krumenacker said the matter is still in the preliminary stages, meaning it’s still unclear whether the case will proceed to trial or be resolved by a plea bargain.
He denied the state’s motion without prejudice, meaning the court could reconsider the matter.
“At this stage of the proceedings, it is not yet certain whether McQuillan will be a witness at trial or not and as such, a motion to disqualify is premature at best,” Krumenacker wrote.
At a preliminary hearing for the case, Gorman said there was also a dispute over the content of conversations McQuillan had with Agent Matt Massaro concerning the obstruction charge.
Pueblitz has waived any potential conflict that may arise from McQuillan’s conversations with Massaro and argued that removing McQuillan, who’s represented him for more than a year, would further delay the case and unfairly deny him trial counsel of his choosing, the motion says.
McQuillan and Levenson have also asked Krumenacker for an evidentiary hearing to quash the obstruction charge. As an alternative, the defense attorneys asked Krumenacker to sever the obstruction charge from the others against Pueblitz and allow Levenson to represent him on that case.
Krumenacker denied quashing the obstruction charge, but granted severing it from the other charges against Pueblitz in the same opinion that denied the state’s motion seeking McQuillan’s dismissal.
Last week, McQuillan filed a lengthy motion seeking to suppress, dismiss and quash other aspects of the case.
First, McQuillan is asking Krumenacker to suppress some physical evidence based on allegations that Pueblitz’s Miranda Rights were violated.
McQuillan says a week before Massaro applied for a search warrant, he requested a meeting with Pueblitz. Pueblitz was unaware that Massaro arrived for that meeting with another agent from the state attorney general’s office and a concealed search warrant, the motion says.
According to McQuillan, “an interrogative session for approximately two hours,” that day resulted in Pueblitz’s admission of inculpatory statements and his signature to voluntarily surrender his DEA registration privileges.
When Pueblitz attempted to end the meeting, McQuillan wrote that Massaro pulled out the search warrant and “took appalling advantage of Dr. Pueblitz’s cooperation, obtaining incriminating information while hiding the fact that he had a search warrant on his person.”
Pueblitz was never advised to his right to an attorney prior to or during questioning, according to McQuillan’s motion, which also seeks to suppress all physical and testimonial evidence collected as the result of the search warrant from trial.
McQuillan said the search warrant designated the seizure of a portion of Peck’s records, but agents with the state attorney general’s office took Peck’s entire medical file as well as Suboxone strips. Items outside of the scope of the search warrant were not documented properly, McQuillan added.
McQuillan also made a motion to dismiss information in the case overall based on “outrageous government conduct.”
The motion alleges that Massaro “clearly engaged in deceit in coercing Dr. Pueblitz to agree” to his initial meeting with agents from the state attorney general’s office, McQuillan wrote.
“The calculated purpose of the deceit was so the defendant wouldn’t consult a lawyer prior to the meeting,” the motion says.
“The meeting itself was a play in which all of the actors, except the defendant, knew their roles. The play was designed to induce maximum surprise and intimidation. The prosecution should not be permitted to take advantage of such an unwitting and naive individual and trample his constitutional rights.”
