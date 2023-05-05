DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Community Strings of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. David’s Lutheran Church, 401 N. Main St., Davidsville.
The concert will include light classical selections by Bach, Handel and Vivaldi, along with pop selections including music from “Frozen II” and selections from “Hamilton.”
Cassie Thomas will be featured on the cello.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
