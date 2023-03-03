Johnstown Symphony Orchestra's Community Strings will begin its spring semester with a first rehearsal at 7 p.m. March 16 in the community room of St. David’s Lutheran Church, 401 N. Main St., Davidsville.
The group is open to any adult player of an orchestral string instrument – violin, viola, cello, or string bass – who wants to experience playing with other local players of similar abilities.
The weekly session will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings continuing until a public performance at 7:30 p.m. May 11.
The fee for the spring eight-week session is $56.
Former JSO violinist and local teacher Beth Pile directs the orchestra, and the JSO provides the music.
Information: 814-535-6738, info@johnstownsymphony.org, or bpile@johnstownsymphony.org.
