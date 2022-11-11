DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Community Strings of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will perform its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. David’s Lutheran Church, 401 N. Main St., Davidsville.
The concert will present light classical selections by Handel, Mozart and Haydn along with some pop selections, including a medley of cowboy tunes, “Scenes from the Old West.”
Admission is free.
Information: 814-535-6738 or www.johnstownsymphony.org.
