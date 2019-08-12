This concert will rock you.
For this year’s Mill Concert, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “The Music of Queen” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at JWF Industries, 84 Iron St., Johnstown.
Maestro James Blachly will lead the symphony and Queen tribute band Jeans ‘n Classics in rousing performances of “We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and many more Queen well-known hits.
The band and JSO will be joined by a small select chorus from local high school music departments, which will be lead by Jeffrey Webb, director of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus.
Blachly said they are excited to be performing the iconic music of Queen in the heart of Johnstown’s currently thriving industry at JWF.
“This concert is going to be a perfect example of what we mean when we ‘bring the symphony to the city,’ and it will be a historic night for us all,” he said.
Blachly added that it’s also a perfect time to perform the music of Queen because they are hugely popular with three generations – the original generation, those who first learned of Queen through “Wayne’s World,” and now all the teenagers who love the music because of the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
“This is a concert we’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” Blachly said.
The series of mill concerts began in 2017 with a JSO concert in the Cambria Iron Works Machine shop, later Bethlehem Steel, which received national coverage as part of Katie Couric’s “America Inside Out.”
That concert sparked inquiries to the owners of the machine shop, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which resulted in a successful leasing of the abandoned building.
The 2018’s concert was performed to refurbished mills of U.S. Steel in Moxham, now the internationally successful GapVax.
Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO, said they are delighted to present another concert in facilities that are alive again with industrial activity.
“The economic development of these vast facilities continues to grow,” she said. “To have the JSO, itself now 90 years old, welcomed into these facilities is another example of steady recovery and revival of Johnstown, while respecting and lauding the glories of the city’s past.”
The concert is sponsored by a donation from the Sunnehanna Amateur Foundation and by JWF Industries.
Tickets range from $25 to $75.
They can be purchased by calling the JSO office at 814-535-6738 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
