The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra opened its 91st season on Saturday night. This year’s theme is “Made in Johnstown,” saluting the diverse cultural traditions that have come together to form the Johnstown community. This first concert honors the traditions of eastern Europe, the Slavic lands, original home to many of the parishioners of Cambria City’s storied ethnic churches and laborers in the steel mills and coal mines.
Czechoslovakia-Bohemia was represented by Antonin Dvorak. Hungary was personified by Johannes Brahms, and Romania was interpreted by Georges Enescu. A special appearance by the world-famous Tamburitzans was a unique complement to the performance.
After the audience joined in singing the national anthem, the evening’s first piece was Dvorak’s “8th Symphony,” composed in 1889 at his summer resort Vysoka u Pribrame, Bohemia, on the occasion of his admission to the Prague Academy. It was his last European symphony prior to leaving with his wife and family for the United States, where he stayed from 1892 to 1895.
The work is sometimes incongruously called the English Symphony, after the place where it was first published (Dvorak had a falling out with Simrock, his usual publisher), but is as English as a bagel. Throughout the entire work, there is a strong melodic element, with constantly flowing lines soaring over short repetitive rhythmic elements.
Dvorak was famous for his rambles in nature, jotting down musical notation of bird calls on any available scrap of paper – or, when necessary, on his shirt sleeves or cuffs.
After a smooth charming melody presented by the cellos, horns, clarinets and bassoons in the very first moments of the first movement, we hear a high flute theme that persists throughout the remainder of the symphony, with abundant development and variations.
I longed for a bird watcher to identify the species of bird for me. There is an immensely attractive, easily accessible quality to the music, offering continued surprises and delight. The adagio second movement is dreamy but not boring, gentle and lyrical. An allegretto third movement has a dance-like quality. The fourth movement builds with resonant tympani and trumpet to a resounding finale. The mercurial playfulness is constantly intriguing.
The best was yet to come.
After intermission, the Tamburitzans came on stage to dance to Brahms’ well-known “Hungarian Dance No. 5” – several of Dvorak’s Slavonic dances – and finished with Enescu’s celebrated “Romanian Rhapsody No. 1.” This was the first time in its 83-year history that this ensemble had ever performed with a symphony orchestra, a tribute to their sense of adventure and Maestro James Blachly’s spirit of synthesis, an instinct for Gesamtkunstwerk.
Georges Enescu (not to be confused with his fellow Romanian, the playwright Eugene Ionesco of “Bald Soprano” and “Rhinoceros” fame) was a child prodigy, accomplished as a composer, violinist, pianist, conductor and teacher. His most famous pupil was Yehudi Menuhin, who once said Enescu was “the most extraordinary human being, the greatest musician and most formative influence” he had ever experienced.
Pablo Casals described Enescu as “the greatest musical phenomenon since Mozart.” He is unfortunately only known to most Americans for his rhapsody. He unfortunately joins other classical “one-hit wonders” such as Johann Pachelbel (“Canon In D”), Samuel Barber (“Adagio For Strings”), Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov (“Caucasian Sketches”) and even Antonio Vivaldi (“The Four Seasons”). All of these composers deserve better listening from us.
The earlier pieces had a classical dance/ballet quality, with storytelling tableaux matching the changing rhythms of the music. The troupe handled several unexpected wardrobe malfunctions with admirable professional aplomb.
Moreover, during the last number they returned to their roots and gave a rousing, energetic, almost acrobatic performance of consummate skill and beauty.
The costumes were of intricate exquisite workmanship, and the dancers both strong and graceful. The orchestra easily met the perennial challenge of keeping in sync with the dancers, particularly during upbeat accelerating tempos, and interruptions for applause.
Afterward, we learned that the pool of applicants has been shrinking over the last few years, so any high school senior with music or dance background, even if not of Eastern European heritage, is warmly encouraged to apply for the scholarship.
The full Tamburitzan ensemble will perform at Richland High School on Jan. 25.
The next performance of the JSO will be on Nov 9. Called “Made in Brahms-Town,” the show featuring music of German heritage (Brahms again) and selected excerpts from Italian opera. Don’t miss out on Maestro Blachly’s latest magical creation.
