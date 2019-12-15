Unexpected wet snow challenged concert-goers Saturday night but they kept calm, carried on and filled the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center for the annual Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s “Joy of Christmas!” spectacular.
Christmas concerts all face the age-old problem of tradition and innovation, but this is Maestro James Blachly’s natural habitat: he faced the challenge head on and interspersed brief novel pieces with familiar sing-along carol favorites to produce an enchanted evening.
Christmas is the time par excellence for family and friends, and the JSO strengthened its family bonds with the entire community by inviting the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, Inclined to Sing and the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra to join in the evening’s festivities, along with special guests Le Dance Academie, bringing the total number of performers to well over 200.
The JSO is really a large loving family, as demonstrated by the November 2019 Johnstown Magazine article featuring five musicians in the orchestra who have played for more than 40 years (Rebecca Catelinet, Mike Cascio, Julia Gilchrist, Dana P. Menser and Ronald Horner) and two playing for more than 50 years (Annis Rogers and Darlene “Dotty” Lopresti).
After opening with John Rutter’s brass-driven Allegro vivace from “Gloria,” the orchestra entered into a medley of Suite 1 of “The Many Moods of Christmas,” sampling well-known melodies. Brooklyn-born Michael Isaacson’s rhythmic “Light the Legend,” an original Hanukkah song with lyrics by Susan Nurenberg tested the chorus’ ability to master the Hebrew text, a challenge they met masterfully.
Jeff Webb took over the baton from Blachly for the next few pieces, starting with a percussive “African Noel,” as arranged by Victor Johnson. Canadian Mark Sirett’s “Dormi, Jesu” was an enchanting lullaby of a mother delighted that her newborn baby has finally gone to sleep. Boyd Bacon’s “Deo Gloria” would certainly wake the baby up with its resounding full-throated choruses. Frederick Silver’s delightful parody “The Twelve Days After Christmas” let us into the consequences of a fight between two lovers immediately after the holiday, and the dire consequences for the gifts as they are rejected by an enraged ex-lover.
(“Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer” is mild in comparison with the bloodthirsty events of this tale of scorned love.)
The Inclined to Sing youth chorus, under the direction of Kim Rauch, took the stage for three charming pieces – Rutter’s “Donkey Carol,” Helen Kemp’s “Follow the Star” and Linda Marcus/Patricia Prattis Jennings’ “Gifts of Love.”
The young voices conveyed the promise and hope of Christmas with fresh new energy.
The combined choruses joined with the JSO and the upstanding audience to bring the first half of the concert to a stirring finale with the beloved “Hallelujah Chorus” by George Frideric Handel. I truly think the voices joined together and made a joyful noise to the Lord.
After intermission, the JSO returned with James Curnow’s “Fanfares and Flourishes,” a royal procession.
Le Dance Academie took the stage for a performance of the Troika from Prokofiev’s “Lieutenant Kije Suite, Op 60” in classical ballet costume. The young dancers were elegant and handled the streamers with artistic grace.
The Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra joined in with the JSO, and Ryan Trostle ascended to the balance for a flute solo in Ralph Greaves’ arrangement of an extract from Ralph Vaughan Williams’ opera “Sir John in Love,” based on the Tudor airs of “Greensleeves” and “Lovely Joan.” The flute set a captivating mood, and the main melody was carried by the orchestra.
Le Dance Academie returned after a rapid costume change, clad in fiery red and black outfits to twirl to Rimsky-Korsakov’s Dance of the Tumblers from “The Snow Maiden.” This was thoroughly enjoyable, I would trade several Nutcrackers for more of the same.
Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival” whetted our appetite for caroling with several well-known tunes, as we viewed slides of Christmas past in Johnstown as supplied by Richard Burkhart. Santa dropped by for cookies and milk, and exchanged gifts with the maestro, offering a Tomahawks jersey in return for a nice cold 16 oz. beer.
The audience was eager to sing along to “Joy to the World,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” Deck the Halls,” “O Holy Night” (arrangement of French “Minuit, chretiens”) and a finale of “Silent Night,” arranged by Blachly, with the first verse as soprano solo, the second with the chorus sopranos, and the third with all voices joined together.
It was a memorable evening. See you at the next concert, celebrating music from “Slap Shot” and “All The Right Moves.”
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
