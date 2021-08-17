The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will continue to serve the region under the artistic leadership of James Blachly.
The music director has accepted a three-year extension of his contract, and will be conducting the symphony through June 2024.
Blachly’s five-year tenure with the orchestra has had a transformational effect on the orchestra’s service to the community through music.
His dual priorities for the organization have been broader access and artistic excellence, and that's been shown in the implementation of new education and engagement initiatives, significant increases in subscription and single ticket sales and wide recognition, both local and national, of the work of the orchestra.
"Since I became music director five years ago, my vision has been to make the embrace of this orchestra ever wider," Blachly said. "The music we perform is for everyone in this community, and we not only welcome the city and region to the symphony, we are bringing the symphony to the city and broader region. I believe in the unique power of music to heal and to inspire, and I believe that this orchestra can continue to be a galvanizing force to help our region continue to grow and thrive."
Highlights of his tenure include concerts in Johnstown industrial spaces and the creative use of Johnstown landmarks as unique concert venues, as well as increased community collaborations.
As music director, Blachly celebrates and uplift regional talent while bringing in internationally recognized artists from around the country to perform with the JSO.
He is an advocate for the support and augmentation of music education efforts in area schools and he introduced a yearly tradition of side-by-side performances with the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra.
In addition, Blachly was presented with a proclamation from the city of Johnstown and the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP congratulating him for winning a 2020 Grammy Award and recognizing his work to ensure expanded access to music to diverse communities.
"Emerging from a very difficult year, thanks to the support of our friends and neighbors, we are at the strongest place in my tenure due to the artistry of our orchestra, the extraordinary team we have in our staff and leadership and the strength of the board," he said. "I am so looking forward to the next three years of our building on our 93-year history and looking to even greater expressions of beauty and joy. Johnstown has become a part of me, and I am forever grateful for the welcome and support the community has shown to me.”
Mark Addleman, president of the JSO board of trustees, said the JSO and Blachly are an example of symbiosis.
"The JSO is an orchestra that is willingly acknowledging and actively addressing the challenges facing orchestras across the country," Addleman said. "The maestro has shown time and again his ability to bring together all people of our communities through his innovative programming and creative use of venues. This partnership has made it possible for us to begin to realize our potential, and I'm thrilled to have Maestro Blachly committed to our symphony and communities for the next three years."
