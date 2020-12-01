The holiday season is drumming its way into the area.
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra percussion ensemble will present its “Comfort and Joy” concerts at 10 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the gazebo in Central Park, downtown Johnstown, and 2:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday on the steps of the Somerset County Courthouse, 111 E. Union St.
The all-ages outdoor concerts will be approximately 30 minutes in length and feature percussionists Andrew Ferdig, Mike Vatavuk and Justin Gingrich and principal timpanist Ron Horner.
Maestro James Blachly said the symphony’s Joy of Christmas concerts have become a beloved tradition in the community, and while they’re unable to perform inside the concert hall this year, they wanted to make sure to bring music to the region at this magical time of year.
“The music that our percussion ensemble will bring to our audience will bring both the joy of Christmas and comfort in this uncertain and difficult time,” he said.
Blachly said the concert will include familiar chestnuts such as “The Nutcracker” and favorite carols as well as “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
“While we can assure you that the music will warm your spirit, we do recommend that everyone dress appropriately for the weather,” he said.
Jessica Satava, executive director the JSO, said they can’t wait to be with the community again.
“We’re confident the comfort and warmth of holiday music will be just what we all need to lift spirits despite the cold temperatures,” she said. “It’s especially fun to present these concerts in the downtowns of both Johnstown and Somerset where we hope that folks will patronize the surrounding local businesses for their holiday shopping before or after enjoying some festive music with our excellent percussion ensemble.”
The concerts are free of charge, but donations will be accepted.
Concertgoers should bring a chair.
Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
For more information, call 814-535-6738 or visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.