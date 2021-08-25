JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that Valerie E. Galczynski will be the new director of the children’s chorus, Inclined to Sing.
She will succeed Kim Rauch.
“We are thrilled to hire Valerie Galczynski as our next Director of Inclined to Sing,” JSO Music Director James Blachly said in a release. “She brings a wealth of experience, dedication and love of working with young people and a passion for the role that this organization has and will play in the lives of so many children throughout the region. We can’t wait for you all to meet her and see her work in action.”
Galczynski was formerly a music educator at the Cambria Heights School District.
Her vision for the group is one of “growth and musicianship.”
“Singing and choral music is a powerful and personal means of expression,” Galczynski said in the release.
“Music education and performance experiences, regardless of age or instruction, are essential to the development of well-rounded members of society.”
All current and prospective singers in first through ninth grades are invited to the Inclined to Sing’s meet-and-greet first rehearsal at 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
The event will be at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave.
