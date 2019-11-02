The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is set to celebrate German and Italian traditions at its upcoming concert.
Made in Brahms-Town will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
The performance will feature Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1” and selections from Italian operas by Gioachino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini.
“I am so excited to be performing every one of these gorgeous, passionate, singable melodies from four of the greatest operas of all time and one lesser-known opera,” said Maestro James Blachly. “Each one of these pieces shares the miraculous arc of Italian opera as we celebrate the Italian culture and tradition that has helped to make Johnstown such a vibrant city.”
The JSO will dedicate the first half of the program, Italian opera overtures, to the memory and legacy of Frank and Sylvia Pasquerilla, faithful patrons and generous supporters of the orchestra for decades.
“We are dedicating this first half of the program to the ongoing legacy of Frank and Sylvia Pasquerilla, and I am honored that their children, Mark and Leah, will both be present and to have the chance to thank them both,” Blachly said.
He said the second half of the concert will feature one of the pieces of music that inspired him to become a professional musician – Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1.”
“It is a piece that is both satisfying and stunningly beautiful, carefully and expertly wrought, and heartfelt,” Blachly said.
“We can’t wait to share this music with our Johnstown audience, an audience that appreciates music more than almost any other.”
Tickets for the show are $40 for regular and $45 for premium.
Prior to the concert, the JSO will hold its happy hour-style event Symphony Steps Out: Brahms, Brats and Brews from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stone Bridge Brewing Company, 104 Franklin St. in downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature a tasting menu of food and drinks to celebrate Johnstown’s German heritage.
There will be a special beer for the occasion.
Blachly and concertmaster Maureen Conlon-Gutierrez will be on hand to offer insight and brief musical selections to highlight the concert’s Brahms themes.
“As a prior musician with the Marine Band, I recognize the major need for arts, both new and classical to continue to be presented to our community in fun and modern ways,” said Jeremy Shearer, owner of Stone Bridge Brewing Company. “This is a great way to showcase some wonderful and influential masterpieces in a new and hip light.”
Tickets are $25 per person.
To order tickets for either event, call 814-535-6738 or visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
