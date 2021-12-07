JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will ring in the holidays with one of the most-played pieces of classical music in the world.
The symphony will present George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township. The concert is sold out, but a free live-stream will be offered to the public at www.johnstownsymphony.org beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The symphony will combine with the Johnstown Symphony Chorus for the concert that also will feature soloists Molly Netter, soprano; Kristen Dubenion-Smith, mezzo-soprano; Brian Giebler, tenor; and Tyler Putnam, bass. Joining the ensemble as a guest performer on harpsichord and organ will be Paula Maust, a Somerset native.
“This year, we are especially grateful to be performing such an uplifting and rewarding piece of music as we celebrate the holidays,” Music Director James Blachly said. “This glorious music is able to bring us together and remind us of what is really important in life – family, love, our connection to each other and joy.”
“Messiah” is an oratorio, a dramatic work for the stage, but without costumes, scenery or acting. The words for it are drawn from Scripture and the Psalms and set to the music of Handel.
The Johnstown Symphony Chorus will feature 112 singers.
“Handel’s ‘Messiah’ is a very special piece for us, and it has been a joy to prepare this with them as our return to the stage,” Webb said. “It’s a testament to the resilience of this community that we are back, doing what we do for a sold-out crowd, after all we’ve collectively suffered. As we sing the words this year, we have in our hearts all those friends and family we have lost to COVID-19.”
The performance is underwritten in part by James and Karen Hargreaves, the estate of Jelorma Lopresti DeMario, and Jay and Julie Follansbee.
Before the in-person performance, ticket-holders are invited to attend a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. with Blachly and Webb.
In the lobby, musicians from the orchestra will perform and be available for questions and conversation from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. A post-concert talk will be offered with a question-and-answer session with the soloists.
For more information, call 814-535-6738.
