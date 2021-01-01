The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced the addition of new members to its governing body.
In a unanimous vote, Stephanie Caulder, professor of music at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and principal oboe of the JSO; J. Eric Renner, president and CEO of 1st Summit Bank; and Gregory Suppes, vice president of operations at GapVax, were approved to the Board of Trustees.
Since January 2020, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has added 10 new members to its Board of Trustees and Advisers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.