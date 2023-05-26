JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Almost $700,000 in federal Environmental Protection Agency funds have been awarded for the remediation of multiple brownfield sites in Cambria County.
The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority received $472,000 and Cresson Township got $218,500, according to an announcement made on Friday.
JRA plans to use its money to support North American Hoganas’ acquisition of the former Moxham bus barns, the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority’s reuse of the former Sheesley Supply yard, and the efforts of city officials and other community leaders in addressing acid mine drainage by Sargent's Stadium at the Point and developing the proposed Sliver Park.
“These dollars are a critical piece of our overall objectives of creating jobs and economic revitalization,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “These projects are a continuation of work we started during earlier EPA assessment grants and we expect that the upcoming work will ‘put us over the top’ in terms of making sure that the end users can move forward with their plans comfortable that any environmental issues have been addressed to the PADEP’s (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s) satisfaction.
“In addition, the work done under the EPA grants helps us leverage other funding from both public and private sources to make revitalization a reality.”
Cresson Township plans to use its funding to remove hazardous underground storage tanks at the Mr. Gas property along old U.S. Route 22.
“We’re very pleased to hear about the funding for Mr. Gas,” said Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, which assisted the township with the application process.
Daly said Cresson officials have been “proactive” with the property that could be used for economic development.
All total, 18 organizations throughout Pennsylvania received a combined $14 million, including $9.6 million that came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania can not only clean up contaminated brownfield sites but reinvigorate communities that have suffered from job loss, environmental degradation, and health problems,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., said in a released statement. “From Darlington to Nanticoke to Philadelphia, this funding will support community revitalization which will create safer environments for children and families and opportunities for new businesses and investment.”
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, a fellow Democrat, added: “We’ve got to do everything we can to make sure our communities everywhere, no matter how rural, urban or suburban, have clean air and water. This critical investment will help get us there.”
