JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In the years following the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, more than 500 pieces of classical music were written in his memory, said James Blachly, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra music director.
But for decades, few of them ever reached the public’s ears – even in tributes to King held nationwide in cities like Johnstown, he said.
That changed on Sunday as JSO concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez lifted her violin to play works by Black composers Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson and Daniel Bernard Roumain in front of a crowd at Christ Centered Community Church in the city’s Kernville section.
Billed as a musical memorial to the fallen civil rights leader, this year’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration was the first to unite two nearly century-old institutions – the NAACP Johnstown Branch and the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. It had been scheduled for January to coincide with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, but was postponed due to winter weather.
Organizers hope that the power of music can help unify the community said the Rev. Sylvia King, pastor of Christ Centered Community Church and member of Johnstown City Council. She described the moment as “a joyful noise.”
“By bringing our groups together ... and fusing gospel and chamber music, this is a historic moment here in Johnstown,” she said. “Now more than ever, we need ways to come together, and music is one thing we all have in common.”
In blending two timeless styles, gospel and classical music, Sunday’s event served as an introduction of sorts for many in the crowd. Well over half the crowd told Blachly they had never before been to Christ Centered Community Church or attended a symphony event.
Historically, the symphony’s performances have often been held at venues such as the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, but over the past several years, Blachly and Executive Director Jessica Satava have worked to change that by blending musical genres and “bringing the symphony to the city,” he said.
“Music is a binding force in our society,” he said. “(It) brings us together.”
A JSO string quartet joined Blachly, accompanied by the Rev. Brandon King and local gospel singer Darlene Seals.
Referencing today’s seismic shift, it’s long past time that the classical music world embrances Black composers for their musical merit after generations of unique talents were ignored, Blachly said.
The same goes with Martin Luther King Jr.’s message, which today still reminds Americans that there’s an “urgency of now” to come together as brothers and sisters, Sylvia King said.
“It’s so easy to find things that divide us,” she said. “We need to focus on things that bring us together – like music.”
