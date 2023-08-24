JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, are working to develop a new Farm Bill that would provide a comprehensive framework for the nation’s agriculture policy over the next five years.
A current plan, passed in 2018, is set to expire at the end of September.
The legislation traditionally covers farming, energy, international trade, conservation, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and numerous other aspects of agriculture.
On Wednesday, Joyce focused on dairy issues during an interview after a tour of Galliker’s Dairy in Richland Township.
“Right now, in Congress, we are facing the Farm Bill,” said Joyce, who represents the state’s 13th Congressional District. “This has to be able to implement the discussion points. That’s why coming to Galliker’s Dairy allows me to hear what’s important and make sure that that messaging not only is taken back to Washington, but is put into legislation that protects the dairy industry, but also protects the health and nutrition of our children.”
Joyce touched upon several subjects during his conversation, including his sponsorship of the Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, milk and cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday Act (DAIRY PRIDE Act) of 2023.
He said the bill is designed to make sure that “in the dairy case are dairy products, that whole milk and milk products are presented as dairy, which they truly are, and that we remove all the false items, that the oat, and the soy and the almond are not labeled as milk because they’re not.”
“They’re not dairy products,” he emphasized.
Galliker’s issued a position summary about the Farm Bill that includes supporting continued access to SNAP and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); permitting higher-fat milk options in schools; advocating for a modern pricing system; and calling for dairy labeling guidelines.
“The Farm Bill is pending right now, and we very much support the passage of the upcoming Farm Bill with full nutritional benefits to the population,” said Julia Galliker, executive vice president of the 109-year-old family dairy.
“Also, we’d like to see truth in labeling. Milk is milk, and we should have it labeled as such, both for plant-based milks as well as lab-based milks.”
Galliker’s gets milk from 56 regional farms that would also be affected by the Farm Bill, as they continue to deal with the challenges of modern-day agriculture.
“Some of the family farms that we’ve had, some of them since they’ve been milking in cans and shipping to Galliker’s, it’s getting harder and harder for them to run a sustainable business and ship milk to us, which we then give to kids,” said Matthew Lohr, Galliker’s chief operating officer. “If they don’t exist, we don’t exist.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.