The 2024 presidential race entered a new phase on Wednesday when Republican Party candidates held their first debate, with the notable exception of former President Donald Trump, who skipped the event.

A Real Clear Politics average of polls showed him with a 41.1 percentage point lead over the rest of the field at the start of this week.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, spoke briefly about Trump during an interview at a Cambria County business.