JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, plans to hold a telephone town hall beginning at 3 p.m. Monday.
He will discuss plans for the upcoming 118th Congress.
“This Telephone Town Hall provides me with the opportunity to hear from constituents across our district, and the issues that matter in our communities,” Joyce said in a written statement. “I look forward to hearing from members of our community and answering their questions as 2022 comes to a close.”
Dial 833-305-1724 to join. Press 3 to ask a question.
Questions can also be submitted at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdy-5m6BRRuFwzu4sQ4_sxkBi0ntLV3xFJAwOETsqG9C6Y0xg/viewform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.