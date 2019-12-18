U.S. Reps. John Joyce, R-Blair, and Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, cast what will certainly be among the most historically significant votes of their congressional careers on Wednesday.
Both opposed the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The first accused Trump, a Republican, of abuse of power, alleging he attempted to solicit the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. It passed the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives 230-197-1. The second article, which charged the president with obstruction of Congress, got through 229-198-1.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, voted “present” both times.
No Republican supported either article.
Joyce, from the 13th Congressional District, called the impeachment “a dark day in the people’s house” and a “sham” that is “going to leave lasting marks on this legislative institution.”
“There’s no doubt about the intentions of the Democrats,” Joyce said during a telephone interview. “The Democrats, they don’t like President Trump. They’ve really sought to sabotage him and remove him from office from the time he was elected.
“How do we know that? They boasted about it. They made their intentions very public. They went on record that they were going to impeach the president. And now here we are. It’s months later. We’ve spent millions of dollars – wasted tax dollars investigating – and, for the first time in American history, we have two articles of impeachment that are so incredibly weak that they do not include specific criminal acts.”
Thompson, who represents the 15th Congressional District, similarly accused the Democrats of playing politics with the impeachment.
“This vote was a political stunt aimed at reversing the votes of 63 million Americans who put the president in office,” Thompson said in a press release statement. “I voted with a resounding ‘no.’ I applaud the three Democrats who joined a united Republican conference in opposition. I continue to warn others that scoring cheap political points is not worth leaving a lasting stain on this institution. They need to understand the American public is tired of the games and want real results out of Washington.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey issued the following statement on the upcoming hearings:
“I agree with Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for a fair trial and to hear from four witnesses with direct knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the delay of United States’ security assistance to Ukraine. The United States Senate was given by the Founding Fathers the grave responsibility to ‘try all impeachments,’ and we have a constitutional obligation to conduct a fair and thorough trial. Every Senator will swear an oath to hear evidence as an impartial juror, and we owe it to the American people to fairly consider all available information related to these articles of impeachment.
“When it was revealed in September that President Trump pressured a foreign government to investigate a political opponent, I believed it was a textbook case of abuse of power that demanded action.
“As a result, I have supported the House inquiry since its initiation earlier this fall.
“This investigation has been conducted in a deliberate, fair and serious manner reflective of the grave nature of the charges against the President. As a juror in the Senate, I will carefully consider all of the evidence in accordance with my oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Trump became the third president ever impeached, joining Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.
He will now face trial in the U.S. Senate.
