U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, described the recently released China Task Force report as a plan with “realistic, commonsense solutions” that, in his opinion, “will strengthen us for tomorrow” if enacted.
Joyce, from the 13th Congressional District, was one of 15 House members – all Republicans – in the ad hoc group that spent five months examining the relationship between China and the United States.
Ultimately, earlier this week, the task force released a document with 400-plus recommendations, including approximately 180 legislative suggestions, more than 60% of which are bipartisan and one-third of which have passed either chamber of Congress, according to numbers provided by Joyce. The recommendations address ideological competition, supply chain security, national security, technology, economics and energy, and competitiveness.
“I think it’s a blueprint for how we have to address what is occurring with the Chinese Communist Party and the impact on the United States, on our national security, and specifically on the American people,” Joyce said.
“It’s affecting each and every one of us, from cyberattacks to the overreach that they do into espionage into academic institutions, and specifically the fentanyl that kills Americans in our communities. We can’t ignore what the Chinese communist government’s threat has become.”
Joyce, the only doctor on the task force, said he wants to see the nation address issues with China’s control of prescription drugs, materials for health care devices and personal protective equipment.
“For the sake of American patients, for the sake of our future, for our national security, we have to correct the course that we’re on and return the innovation, the medical innovation and manufacturing, return that home to America,” Joyce said.
He added that China being a main source for illicit fentanyl in the United States “has to be stopped.”
Todd Rowley, the Democratic Party’s nominee in the commonwealth’s 13th Congressional District, who spent much of his FBI career as a counterintelligence officer working on Chinese espionage activities against the United States, responded to the report.
“There are valid and substantive findings and recommendations from the partisan, Republican-authored ‘China Task Force’ that we must address, such as reconstituting our medical supply chain production as revealed,” Rowley wrote in an email interview. “VP Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ economic plan will bring these types of manufacturing operations back to communities like Johnstown and across PA-13. Where this report falls flat and self-serving related to the COVID-19 pandemic – in which no one disputes originated in China – is more of a distraction to the president’s dismissal of and woeful inaction and failure to protect the American people. Further, the main theme of the report is condemning the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) which again falls flat when you have the president and leader of the Republican party praising President Xi (Jinping) and the CCP for 70 years of communist rule whose decades of human rights abuses are well documented.”
