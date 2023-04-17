JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, announced the official opening of a new office in Cambria County.
It is located at 1397 Eisenhower Blvd., Suite 302, in Richland Township.
This is the first time Joyce has had an office in the county since he first started representing the 13th Congressional District in 2019. His district, which previously always included parts of the county, was redrawn to bring in all of Cambria prior to last year’s election.
“Since the beginning of the 118th Congress, I have enjoyed traveling throughout the new parts of the 13th Congressional District, building relationships, and learning more about the issues that impact Cambria County,” Joyce said in a released statement.
“This office will allow constituents to make their voice heard and to meet face-to-face with members of our team, who are eager to help individuals when they encounter issues with the federal government.”
The office is scheduled to be open Monday through Friday, except on federal holidays.
The phone number is 814-485-6020.
