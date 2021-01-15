U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, has been named to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy and Commerce.
The direct forerunner of the Committee on Commerce and Manufactures that was established in 1795, the committee has the broadest jurisdiction of any authorizing committee, including dealing with health care, food safety, national energy policy, electronic communications and interstate commerce.
“It is an honor to join the historic Energy and Commerce Committee and help to shape policy solutions for the 21st century,” said Joyce, a doctor.
“Pennsylvania is a bastion of health care, energy and telecom resources. Our commonwealth is home to the hardworking people who are leading these industries into the future, and I am proud to serve as their voice.
“As a physician who spent more than 25 years serving patients, I am especially looking forward to using my firsthand experience to improve Americans’ access to quality and affordable health care. Now more than ever, it is critical that we advance conservative and free market solutions for the vital health care, energy and telecom issues under the Energy and Commerce Committee’s jurisdiction.”
Joyce recently started his second term after winning reelection in November.
