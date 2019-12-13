CHAMBERSBURG – U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, hosted White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll for two roundtables on Friday to discuss the nation’s drug crisis.
As the head of ONDCP, Carroll leads the administration’s work to reduce drug use and its consequences by leading and coordinating the development, implementation, and assessment of U.S. drug policy.
“I sincerely appreciate Congressman Joyce’s leadership and dedication to saving lives in Pennsylvania and across the country,” said Carroll, in a statement released Friday. “Congressman Joyce has worked tirelessly alongside President Trump as well as me and my office at the White House to bring much-needed resources to his District.
“Pennsylvania communities large and small have been devastated by the crisis of addiction in America, and as part of the Trump Administration’s whole-of-government approach, we are bringing federal, state and local partners together with those on the front lines of this fight to ensure our efforts are making a difference.
“I appreciate Congressman Joyce’s invitation to come to Pennsylvania and see firsthand the commitment by everyone there to save lives.”
