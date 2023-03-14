LORETTO, Pa. – A friend once asked Carissa Itle Westrick why her family’s business, Vale Wood Farms, didn’t produce almond milk.
Westrick responded: “Because we’re not almond farmers. We’re dairy farmers.”
The friend believed that almond milk was milk with almond flavoring added, rather than what it really is – a beverage produced from nuts.
“She didn’t know, and she lives here in our community. … It is more confusing to consumers than you think it would be,” said Westrick, the Loretto-area dairy farm’s director of business promotions. “There is a reason for the (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) to protect the standards of identity for foods that they already have.”
In an attempt to eliminate that type of confusion, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, helped introduce the Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, Milk and Cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday (DAIRY PRIDE) Act of 2023.
The proposed legislation would prevent milk alternatives and plant-based products from being marketed using terms commonly associated with dairy.
“This is actually an existing FDA regulation that is not enforced,” Joyce said on Tuesday while touring Vale Wood Farms. “All this piece of legislation does is provide the guidelines that they do what’s on the book – that they provide not grain liquids or not nut liquids in there.”
The FDA released a report in February called “Labeling of Plant-based Milk Alternatives and Voluntary Nutrient Statements: Guidance for Industry.”
Producers of those products can still identify them as “milk.”
But, according to a press release statement, the FDA recommends “that a plant-based milk alternative product that includes the term ‘milk’ in its name (e.g., ‘soy milk’ or ‘almond milk’), and that has a nutrient composition that is different than milk, include a voluntary nutrient statement that conveys how the product compares with milk based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service fluid milk substitutes nutrient criteria.”
“For example, the label could say, ‘Contains lower amounts of Vitamin D and calcium than milk.’ ”
But those suggestions are non-binding.
A few days after the report was issued, Joyce and five other members of Congress introduced the DAIRY PRIDE Act together.
“It’s something that has bipartisan support,” Joyce said. “It’s something that I personally advocate for – recognizing that the amount of dairy that is in an individual diet is not only essential for bone and muscle and brain development, but it is essential for the health of Americans.”
The American Farm Bureau Federation supports the bill.
“Dairy farmers work hard to earn the trust of America’s families by producing healthy affordable products,” Zippy Duvall, the organization’s president, said in a statement. “The DAIRY PRIDE Act is a positive step toward ensuring labels at the supermarket accurately represent the items consumers decide to put on their tables. Families deserve to be fully informed on the products they purchase.”
Joyce discussed the bill and other issues affecting agriculture while he toured the farm with Westrick and Cambria County Farm Bureau President Marty Yahner. One of the subjects mentioned by all three was the need to improve rural broadband internet service.
“The broadband issue has been very important to everyone, but the pandemic really showed how the broadband funding and improvements are needed,” Yahner said. “Farmers need it for our high-tech equipment. Students need it for their learning. And businesses, like Vale Wood, need it to market direct to their customers.”
