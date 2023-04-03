JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Biswajit Paul's culinary experience includes work as a sous chef in prestigious five-star restaurants at hotels and resorts worldwide.
His Indian restaurant, Journey, opened on Johnstown's Main Street last week.
Paul, originally from the city of Kolkata in India’s West Bengal state, has nearly 20 years of experience as a chef.
"I cook fusion food that includes completely authentic Indian cuisine," Paul said. "It has some Asian touch. It has some European touch, also some American touch. All of these experiences I gather and everything comes together on the plate. That's why it's called Journey. It's kind of a food journey."
His own journey to Johnstown began with meeting a woman from the area. He's since made Johnstown his home, a place to raise his daughter.
Paul's new restaurant is under the management of the Intrignia Corp., owners of Balance Restaurant – which has shifted its location to make room for Journey at 415 Main St.
Intrignia Corp. opened Balance in 2018, and has since purchased additional property on the 400 block of Main Street and expanded the restaurant to include four interconnected rooms across formerly separate abutting buildings.
As of last Wednesday, Intrignia owners Mike and Amanda Artim have dedicated space in the complex to accommodate both distinct restaurants.
The original Balance space is now Journey, while Balance occupies three dining rooms including the outdoor courtyard and a repurposed bank building featuring a vault as a private dining area.
The transition began in December, with the introduction of Paul as a chef for Balance. He instituted a three-course fine dining three-course menu with Indian fusion cuisine.
"We had so many people just wanting the Indian food we decided to let him open up his own restaurant, which has taken over the original Balance space," Mike Artim said. "He is running his Indian menu there all week long – it's a whole new restaurant for downtown."
Journey's hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturdays, the restaurant opens at 4 p.m. with last seating at 8:30 p.m.
"It feels absolutely wonderful," Paul said. "I like to share my culture, to let people know what Indian food is like."
