Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro talks during an interview.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Presumptive Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro is scheduled to give a speech at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Johnstown to launch his general election campaign.

Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, will deliver his remarks at a site at the corner of Somerset and Willow streets with the Firefighters Memorial Bridge as a backdrop.

Shapiro is running unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

