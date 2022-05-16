JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Presumptive Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro is scheduled to give a speech at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Johnstown to launch his general election campaign.
Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, will deliver his remarks at a site at the corner of Somerset and Willow streets with the Firefighters Memorial Bridge as a backdrop.
Shapiro is running unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
Check back for additional details on this developing story.
