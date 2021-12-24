Josh Knipple

“Silas, what are you doing?” I ask.
“Ch-ch-click-beep-beep-ch. ... I am a Bumble-Bee Tran-sen-former, Dad.”
As he rolls around the floor, shaking his arms and then rising to his feet, I can’t help but start smiling at the simple joy that he has in his world of imagination.
It truly takes me back to my own childhood memories. You see, my brother and I had monkey bars and we would climb on top against my mom’s wishes, pretending it was our helicopter. We would then take out our little clear guns with the beeping lights and robotic sounds. Taking aim, we would fire over the sides and then dive off, taking cover under the nearest bushes.
Hours upon hours, we would imagine the game of battles.
Simple joys!
When everything else would fade away – and in those few moments with Silas, the same thing would happen. COVID-19 didn’t matter. Work didn’t matter. Life got put on pause in our own little transformer world as I became Optimus Prime.
A close friend of mine, P. Ray, recently asked me to share a story of imagination. I looked up the definition: The act or power of forming a mental image of something not present to the senses or never before wholly perceived in reality.
As I sat and thought more about it, though, isn’t that the reality of heaven one day? We have glimpses, ideas. Thoughts of what streets of gold will be like. No more tears or pain.
Something so wonderful it’s truly beyond our recognition or perception in this earthly mind.
Ultimately being present with our Savior. Total forgiveness. Peace. Joy. A love that is beyond comprehension. As the band MercyMe puts it in one of the most popular contemporary Christian songs ever: “I can only imagine.”
As a kid, I remember looking out the windows of a plane at the clouds below and telling my dad, “I’m gonna snowboard those clouds one day in heaven. Don’t ya think, Dad? How awesome will that be?”
Watching four kids crawl, run, play, imagine around the house brings me joy here on this side of eternity. I can’t wait to see what heaven one day will bring, but for now I will let my imagination run wild.
So, as for you this Christmas, allow your mind to wander to places unknown. Be a kid again. Let joy take over.
One day, what is only an idea of heaven right now in your mind may be your reality.
In Jesus, we have that hope.
Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”
