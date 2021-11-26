Josh Knipple

Walmart has become the bane of my existence.
OK, maybe that is a stretch, but our boys now think when we are going there, it means they should get a toy.
Don’t get me wrong Lindsey and I will reward them at times with a toy car for various reasons such as learning to write, doing well in school, staying in their own bed or just helping out around the home. It is something they earn. Not an every time type thing. What we have noticed, though, is that the car they pick out will be their excitement, the best toy ever, a show it off moment, until ... the next commercial comes on TV.
Then the toy they were once so grateful for has now become the afterthought. “Dad, I want that one. I need that one. When can we go to Walmart again?”
We are trying to teach them to be grateful for what they have, for the many blessings in our lives. “But Dad, but Mom.”
As a parent, it is crazy to look at the amount of toys your kid might have in their toy closet and then hear them whine how they don’t have, how they need.
I believe teaching kids to be grateful is one of the greatest lessons we can possibly teach.
How many of us do the same thing as adults. Except our complaining, our whining, we do in our minds before God.
Maybe we don’t actually speak it out loud, but we allow our hearts to be envious, seeing what others have or the TV commercial allowing our minds to race. That phone was good enough and we were grateful for it until the newest iPhone came out. The car we have still runs and gets the job done until our friend shows up with something new, then every noise our car makes we think it means ours isn’t good enough anymore, and the list can go on and on.
How about this one, our home is plenty big in size and we are grateful for it until we see the newest “Fixer Upper,” and now it’s no longer good enough.
God has really been working on my heart with this. Not taking things for granted. As I share with my kids what it means to be thankful for what we have, God continues to remind me personally.
Let’s look at the story of the 10 lepers in Luke 17.
As he was going into a village, 10 men who had leprosy met him. They stood at a distance and called out in a loud voice, “Jesus, Master, have pity on us!”
When he saw them, he said, “Go, show yourselves to the priests,” and as they went, they were cleansed.
One of them, when he saw he was healed, came back, praising God in a loud voice. He threw himself at Jesus’ feet and thanked him – and he was a Samaritan.
Jesus asked, “Were not all 10 cleansed? Where are the other nine? Has no one returned to give praise to God except this foreigner?” Then he said to him, “Rise and go; your faith has made you well.”
Think about this for a second.
In the story, we have 10 lepers, the unclean asking Jesus for something. He answers, he heals, he cleanses, ultimately he gives them their lives back. Ten of them, yet only one returns to give thanks. Where are the other nine? Preoccupied with what is next. Already moving on to the next greatest thing?
Taking for granted what Jesus has done? Thinking like my kids, that this toy was good until I saw the next one.
How many of us have prayed for something in our lives, God has blessed, but before we even say thank you, we are already moving on. God is teaching me to slow down. To enjoy the blessings, to savor the moment, to take it all in if you will.
During this Thanksgiving season, will you return to thank God for what He has done? Will you stop to give thanks? I don’t know about you, but I want my home to be known as one that is grateful, as thankful for what the Lord has done. Take a moment today to think about your blessings. Each and every one of us was the leper unclean in our sin when Jesus forgave us.
He has restored you, made you clean when you put your faith in Him. When was the last time you said, “Thank you, Jesus.”
